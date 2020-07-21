'Covaxin' human trial begins in AIIMS: Phase 1 & 2 trials of potential vaccine

Jul 21, 2020, 09.25 AM(IST)
India's first coronavirus vaccine 'COVAXIN' human trials will begin on July 21 at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi after its Ethics Committee gave its nod. COVAXIN is an indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine. Watch report.