Chinese investments spark EV revolution in Thailand

A tectonic shift is underway in the Thai automotive industry. Chinese automakers are making their presence felt, challenging the long-standing dominance of Japanese companies. Thailand is southeast Asia's largest car producer and exporter, and its second-largest sales market after Indonesia. Japanese automakers have traditionally been dominant in the region. With a focus on electric vehicles, Chinese investments worth $1.44 billion since 2020 have created a new battleground in southeast Asia's largest automaking hub.