China Floods: Torrential rainfall leading to loss of life and damage to property

Torrential rainfall in many parts of China is causing havoc in loss of life and damage to property and a host of disruptions. President xi jinping has amplified the urgency for enhanced measures to safeguard the public against relentless bouts of extreme weather. According to Chinese state media, at least 15 people have been killed in torrential rains in China's Chongqing. Many are reported missing. In Wanzhou district alone floods are estimated to have caused more than 31 million dollars worth of economic loss.