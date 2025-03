Following Canada’s imposition of duties on Chinese steel, aluminum, and EVs in October 2024, China declared retaliatory tariffs targeting Canadian food and agricultural products. Starting March 20, the Chinese commerce ministry will impose a 100% tariff on Canadian rapeseed oil, oil cakes, and peas, as well as a 25% tariff on Canadian aquatic products and pork. This action exacerbates the trade tensions between the two countries, as China charges Canada with infringing upon WTO regulations