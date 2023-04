The CEO of Tesla, Bernard Arnault, has surpassed Elon Musk to claim the title of richest person in the world with a net worth of more than USD 200 billion. Arnault, who has been chairman and CEO of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton since 1989, also passed the USD 200 billion milestone this month, surpassing Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos who had previously achieved the feat.