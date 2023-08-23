Chandrayaan-3 is success: A soft landing for Vikram lander, giant leap for India's space odyssey

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
The Vikram lander of India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission achieved a safe soft-landing on the south pole of the Moon on Wednesday (Aug 23) evening at its scheduled time of 6:04 PM (Indian Standard Time). The Chandrayaan-3 space mission's historic success has made India the first country in the world to land a spacecraft on Moon's south pole, and fourth country to land on Moon overall. Take a look.

