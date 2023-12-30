videos
BRICS to grow as Saudi, Iran, UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia join ranks
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 30, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
The BRICS club of emerging-market countries is expected to double on January 1st when Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Egypt join the group.
