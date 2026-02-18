/Breaking: Reports Citing White House Sources Say US–Iran War Imminent | WION

Published: Feb 18, 2026, 23:00 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 23:00 IST
Multiple media reports citing sources familiar with White House deliberations suggest the risk of a potential US military operation against Iran is increasing if nuclear diplomacy collapses. The reports come amid a significant US military buildup in the region and continued negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme. While no official announcement has been made, the developments have intensified global attention on the possibility of escalation.