Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered a trial against the former President, Jair Bolsonaro, on charges of attempting a coup after his 2022 election defeat. Bolsonaro has never publicly acknowledged his defeat in the 2022 presidential elections. In January 2023, Bolsonaro supporters stormed the capital city of Brasília, refusing to accept the inauguration of the new president, Lula da Silva. And just before the court hearing, Bolsonaro staged a show of strength by calling a beachfront rally in Rio de Janeiro in an effort to put pressure on Congress to pass an amnesty bill favoring him and his jailed supporters. Watch in for more details!