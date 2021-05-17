LIVE TV
Blinken discusses Gaza in calls with Qatari, Egyptian, Saudi foreign ministers
May 17, 2021, 10:00 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the violence in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza in phone calls with the Qatari, Egyptian and Saudi foreign ministers, the State Department said on Sunday.
Read in App