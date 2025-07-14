/Beijing-Based Startup Moonshot AI Launches a New Open-Source AI Model Called 'Kimi K2

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 23:44 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 23:44 IST
Jul 14, 2025

Chinese AI startup Moonshot AI has released Kimi K2, a 1-trillion-parameter open-source model aimed at claiming market leadership for agentic AI.

