Bangladesh: Awami League and Jatiya party hold three round of talks on seat sharing

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Political uncertainty overshadows Bangladesh polls. Banglades PM Sheikh Hasina has hinted that her party, the Awami League, may not share any seat with Jatiya Party.

