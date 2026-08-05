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Arsene Wenger distances himself from Infantino's FIFA sell-off plan

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 14:31 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 14:31 IST
Arsene Wenger has broken his silence on FIFA's controversial proposal to sell a stake in its commercial operations to private investors. The former Arsenal manager, now FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, said he had no involvement in the project and only learned about it through media reports. Wenger also backed the decision to withdraw the proposal, which faced strong opposition from UEFA, AFC, CONCACAF and several national football associations.

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