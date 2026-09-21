/AI giants face antitrust case over alleged slowdown coordination

Published: Sep 21, 2026, 13:05 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 13:05 IST
Major artificial intelligence companies are facing an antitrust case over allegations that they coordinated actions that may have slowed competition in the rapidly growing AI sector. The case raises questions about market dominance, innovation and fair business practices in the technology industry. Regulators and legal experts are closely watching the proceedings, which could have significant implications for the future of AI development and competition.