Zuckerberg takes in Japan as the typical American tourist; talks AI fears with PM Kishida

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg during his Asia tour this week explored Japan in true American fashion from posting a Threads-worthy scenic photo of a snow-capped mountain top, dining at McDonald’s, and even learning about the making of katanas – a Japanese sword.

On a more serious note of his Japan visit, the Meta chief also met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and discussed the risks of generative artificial intelligence (AI), said a government spokesperson, on Wednesday (Feb 28).

‘Give these guys a Michelin star’

Over the week, Zuckerberg, chief of Meta, Facebook and Instagram parent company, took to his various social media platforms and posted images of him exploring Japan.

WATCH | Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg learns sword-making in Japan On Friday (Feb 23), the 39-year-old posted an image of a snow-capped mountain on his Threads account that he said was taken with the new in-app camera that the company is testing.

He also posted an image with seasoned sword maker Akihira Kokaji on Instagram along with videos of him making and using a katana – a Japanese sword with a curved, single-edged blade, typically seen in the country’s pop culture.

“Really special afternoon learning about making katanas with master akihira.kokaji -- thank you for sharing your craft with us!” said the Meta CEO.

In a true American tourist fashion, Zuckerberg also dined at a McDonald’s in Japan. “Japanese McDonald’s: 10/10. Give these guys a Michelin star,” said the 39-year-old along with a picture of himself in sunglasses eating a burger and of his wife Priscilla Chan.

The Meta CEO also posted a picture of his meal – a tray packed with popular Japanese menu items at McDonald’s including a teriyaki chicken burger, edamame bean salad, and of course fries.

Zuckerberg’s meeting with PM Kishida

It was not all fun and games during Meta chief’s mini-tour of Asia which also involved stops in Japan, India and South Korea.

Zuckerberg and Kishida met on Tuesday (Feb 27) and “discussed a broad range of topics including the status of AI’s technological advancement...(and) the risk surrounding generative AI,” top Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters on Wednesday.

“We had a good, productive conversation about AI and the future of technology,” the 39-year-old had said in brief comments to reporters at the PM’s residence in Tokyo.

“I’m really excited for the work that is happening here in Japan.” He left without taking any questions after the 30-minute meeting.

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022 marked a pivotal moment in the development of AI, but the rampant development of the platform and others similar to it, have raised concerns about its impact.

Meta was one of 20 major tech firms which signed a pledge to crack down on AI content intended to deceive voters amid a historic election year.

Arrival in South Korea

Zuckerberg arrived in Seoul, on Tuesday night for the second leg of his Asia trip and is expected to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to local media reports.

“We are coordinating with Meta to arrange a meeting,” a spokesperson for Yoon’s office told AFP on Wednesday.