Zoo chief accused of killing 4 goats for Christmas party, trading off a Zebra to buy ‘tools’

Authorities in Mexico have alleged that the former director of a zoo in the country not only did kill animals to serve them up at a Christmas party but also trade some animals to private individuals. The state environment authorities have accused José Rubén Nava, the former director of the local zoo in the city of Chilpancingo, of killing 4 pygmy goats and then cooking them on the zoo’s premises for a Christmas party. Authorities said the animals were not fit for human consumption and the heinous act put several human lives at risk. Rubén Nava was apparently fired from his position on January 12.

What is the Mexico Zoo controversy?

The former director of the Chilpancingo Zoo in Mexico, José Rubén Nava, reportedly sold off and traded cattle and deer from the zoo’s animal collection. The death of a deer last month prompted a full-fledged investigation into Rubén Nava’s handling of the zoo, following which the shocking allegations have been made by Fernando Ruiz Gutierrez, the state environment department's director of wildlife.

Why did Rubén Nava sell animals from Zoo’s animal collection?

As reported in the media, Rubén Nava traded off a Zebra to some private individuals because he wanted to get some tools to fix things around the zoo. Although, the investigation agency couldn’t find any tool on the zoo’s premises. Similarly, deer and Watusi cattle were also traded off to private individuals under Nava’s orders without proper accounting.

It was not clear if Nava has been formally charged in the case, but he has already been fired from his position in the Chilpancingo Zoo.