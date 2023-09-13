World's tallest dog and Guinness record holder, Zeus, dies of cancer at the age of three

World’s tallest living dog, Zeus, who earned the Guinness world record title in 2022 after measuring 1.046 m (3 ft 4.18 in) tall, died of bone cancer on Tuesday.

Zeus, a 3-year-old Great Dane from Texas died after he had developed pneumonia after his amputation on September 7, according to his owner’s GoFundMe page.

"Our baby boy is gone. Our hearts are broken. He had the absolute best doctors who sat off the floor and cried with us," Brittany Davis, the owner of the dog said. "He fought hard, but the pneumonia was just too much. He is not in pain anymore."

Davis mentioned the Great Dane was diagnosed with bone cancer in August. Doctors informed Davis that Zeus would have his right front leg amputated.

To provide Zeus the best medical care, she started a GoFundMe page due to the cost of treating cancer in pets. Her account said she raised $12,000, which was $8,000 less than her goal. Zeus went into surgery on September 7, and the next day, Davis said his surgery went well.

Zeus developed complications post-surgery

Three days later, the doctor called Davis and informed her that Zeus had some complications.

"They noticed he didn't want to eat and was more lethargic," Davis said. "He had a slight fever last night, which has cleared, but he's still lethargic. He also has some bluing around his mouth."

The doctors did blood tests and chest X-rays on Zeus and discovered he had aspiration pneumonia, which means he had fluid and bacteria in his lungs. Doctors proceeded to give him antibiotics but they didn't work. He was pronounced dead Tuesday morning.

Davis thanked the doctors involved as Zeus died in her arms. She is heartbroken, but happy that Zeus doesn't have to suffer anymore.

Davis' brother gave her Zeus as a gift who always wanted a Great Dane. Zeus was only 8 weeks old when he came into Davis' life and soon became a part of the family.

Zeus garnered attention when he walked the streets with Davis, but he became famous when he became the Guinness World Record title holder for the tallest living male dog in March 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)

