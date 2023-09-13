What are those? Internet is obsessed with Jennifer Aniston's new slimming compression trousers

When Jennifer Aniston advocates something in the beauty and grooming space, you want to sit up and listen because who doesn’t want to look like that? This is exactly what happened when we saw pictures of Jen wearing these super adorable huge, bulky trousers that are supposed to tone and slim you, with no side effects. Jennifer Aniston has been wearing these compression trousers that help support the lymphatic system of the body and thus keeps you toned and slim. These trousers are Body Ballancer lymphatic drainage body suit that cost a bomb but are worth it, if internet users are to be believed.

Medical grade quality (originally developed to treat lymphoedema and lipodema), users who have tried this state that it’s excellent for boosting lymphatic drainage, reducing water retention and aiding the body in eliminating toxins and waste. It’s cumbersome of course since its a large body suit which come attached with wires that attach to a main operating console – but who cares? There are various programs that you can enroll yourself into which will define the level of intensity you desire and then just lie down, wear them and wait for pockets of air to fill the suit and do their magic.

The trousers inflate and deflate with various pressure module, stimulating a deep massage. According to most users who have tried and reported on the internet, these are enjoyable and relaxing trousers. You can also choose the length of your treatment.

The only thing here is that it's super expensive. If you want your own, then this will cost you around £10,000 including VAT, but you can dutch in with friends and buy one and share. Otherwise, a salon treatment will cost from about £75-150.

If made available in your country, would you like to try this? Let us know.

