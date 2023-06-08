World's Deepest Hotel: All you need to know about 'deep sleep experience' 1,375 feet below Snowdonia mountains

Go Below in the United Kingdom offers an experience like no other on Earth. In April 2023, they opened the deepest underground hotel on the planet. To reach the remote off-grid adventure camp of Deep Sleep, one has to travel through an abandoned Victorian slate mine. The 'World's Deepest Hotel' is 1,375 vertical feet below the Snowdonia mountains. It has four private twin-bed cabins and a romantic Grotto with a double bed. According to their official website, they provide all the bedding.

The food available at the camp has meat, vegetarian, and vegan options. They also allow visitors to bring their food and drink. Deep Sleep allows children over the age of 14 years to accompany adults. The mine has an all-year-round temperature of 10 degrees Celsius. However, the camps have a thermal lining with thick insulation. The cabins are warm and cosy. Go Below recommends that visitors wear warm clothes.

Here's everything you need to know about the World's Deepest Hotel. Although, their official website states that they are not a hotel or bed-and-breakfast accommodation. The overnight stay is a remote-camp adventure experience. The Deep Sleep Experience Deep Sleep opens up only once a week, from Saturday night through Sunday morning. However, the journey to reach the hotel is not comfortable. It starts at 5 PM at the Tanygrisiau Base, near Blaenau Ffestiniog. Then, it's a 45-minute walk to the mountains. The remote route is steep sometimes but mesmerising at the top.

At the top, the team leader provides the visitors with a kit. It has a helmet, light, harness, and Wellington boots. The route from the mountaintop to the destination is steep and challenging. The instructor gives plenty of historical information about the ancient miners, decaying bridges, and scrambles. After an hour of travel, you reach a large steel door behind which lies the Deep Sleep. How much does the world's deepest hotel cost According to the official website of 'Go Below,' the price for the private cabin is £350 ($436), and the total cost for two in Grotto is £550 ($685). It includes the meals provided by the hotel on Saturday evening and Sunday morning and all hot drinks. The hotel gives you all the bedding. How to book the world's deepest hotel You can visit the official website of Go Below, go-below.co.uk, choose the date you want to visit Deep Sleep and make your booking online.