World's 10 busiest airports in 2022 revealed; Check full list, passenger volume & previous years' data here
Story highlights
Airport Council International, a trade association representing around 2,000 airports, released the preliminary global air traffic figures on Wednesday, April 6. Check full list here.
Airport Council International, a trade association representing around 2,000 airports, released the preliminary global air traffic figures on Wednesday, April 6. Check full list here.
Airport Council International, a trade association representing around 2,000 airports, released the preliminary global air traffic figures on Wednesday, April 6. The data shows five of the world's busiest airports are in the United States. Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport secured the title of 'the busiest airport for passenger volume' in 2022. It reclaimed the spot in 2021 after being knocked off the list due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is no surprise for the nations as eight of the ten busiest airports in 2021 were in the United States.
India's Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi is also in the top ten list of the world's busiest airports. The passenger volume recorded at the Delhi airport was 59.5 million, a 60.2% rise from 2021. After two pandemic years, Dubai International, London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle returned to the top ten. Moreover, Dubai was the number one airport for international passengers in 2022, followed by London Heathrow and Amsterdam Schipol.
Here's the list of the top ten busiest airports in the world.
1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Georgia (ATL): 93.7 million passengers; up 23.8% from 2021
2. Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (DFW): 73.4 million passengers; up 17.5% from 2021
3. Denver, Colorado (DEN): 69.3 million passengers; up 17.8% from 2021
4. Chicago O'Hare, Illinois (ORD): 68.3 million passengers; up 26.5% from 2021
5. Dubai, United Arab Emirates (DXB): 66.1 million passengers; up 127% from 2021
6. Los Angeles, California (LAX): 65.9 million passengers; up 37.3% from 2021
7. Istanbul, Turkey (IST): 64.3 million passengers; up 73.8% from 2021
8. London Heathrow, United Kingdom (LHR): 61.6 million passengers; up 217.7% from 2021
9. Delhi, India (DEL): 59.5 million passengers; up 60.2% from 2021
10. Paris Charles de Gaulle, France (CDG): 57.5 million passengers; up 119.4% from 2021