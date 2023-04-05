World's 10 busiest airports in 2022 revealed; Check full list, passenger volume & previous years' data here

Airport Council International, a trade association representing around 2,000 airports, released the preliminary global air traffic figures on Wednesday, April 6. The data shows five of the world's busiest airports are in the United States. Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport secured the title of 'the busiest airport for passenger volume' in 2022. It reclaimed the spot in 2021 after being knocked off the list due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is no surprise for the nations as eight of the ten busiest airports in 2021 were in the United States.