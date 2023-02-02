World Wetlands Day 2023: History, significance, theme, Ramsar sites and all you need to know

World Wetlands Day 2023: World Wetlands Day is observed every year on 2 February worldwide to raise global awareness about the vital role of wetlands for people and the environment. The day has been observed since 1971 when several environmentalists gathered to reaffirm the protection and love for wetlands.

World Wetlands Day 2023: What are wetlands?

A wetland is a distinct ecosystem that is flooded or sometimes saturated by water, either for decades or for weeks or months. According to the Convention on Wetlands, 1971, wetlands are where water is the primary factor controlling the environment and the associated plant and animal life.

They occur where the water table is at or near the surface of the land, or where the land is covered by water.

World Wetlands Day 2023: History

On this day in 1971, the Convention on Wetlands was adopted in the Iranian city of Ramsar. Nearly 90 per cent of the world's wetlands have been degraded since the 1700s and we are losing wetlands three times faster than forests.

Yet, the wetlands are critically important ecosystems that contribute to biodiversity, climate mitigation and adaptation, freshwater availability, world economies and more.

World Wetlands Day 2023: Significance

A significant part of our ecosystem comprises wetlands. They are considered biodiversity hotspots that are the habitat for a large variety of aquatic flora and fauna.

They are also home to numerous migratory birds and species. Destruction of wetlands would have a massive impact on the ecosystem directly or indirectly.

World Wetlands Day 2023: Theme for 2023

The theme of World Wetlands Day 2023 is 'It's Time for Wetlands Restoration'. It highlights the urgent need to prioritize wetland restoration.

World Wetlands Day 2023: What are Ramsar sites?

A Ramsar site is a wetland site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, also known as 'The Convention on Wetlands', which is an intergovernmental environmental treaty established on 2 February 1971 in Ramsar, Iran by UNESCO, which came into force from 21st December 1975.

It provides for national action and international cooperation regarding the conservation of wetlands, and wise sustainable use of their resources. Ramsar identifies wetlands of international importance, especially those providing waterfowl habitat.



World Wetlands Day 2023: How the world is observing the day

Various countries and organisations around the world observe this day and plan to further save and conserve wetlands around the world.

Wetlands are not just swamps, they are a key part of the planet's natural defense against climate change.



#WorldWetlandsDay is celebrated each year on 2nd February to raise awareness about wetlands. This day also marks the anniversary of the Convention on Wetlands, which was adopted as an international treaty.



