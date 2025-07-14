/World's oldest marathon runner Fauja Singh passes away at 114 years

Legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh passed away on Monday (July 14) at the age of 114 in a tragic road accident in Jalandhar. He was admitted to a hospital in Jalandhar where he succumbed to his injuries. Fauja Singh started his marathon career in 2000 and went on to compete in a total of eight marathons. He went around the world in 2011 by running in the Toronto Marathon and earning the recognition as the oldest marathon runner.

His name, though, did not make it officially in the Guinness Book of World Records because he lacked a birth certificate. In 2012, he surprised the world again by finishing a 20-kilometre race while running in the London Marathon.

Why did he start running?

In 2013, his final professional race, he participated in the Hong Kong Marathon at the age of 101. Fauja Singh started running marathons after a personal tragedy in his life — the car accident in which his wife and son were killed when he was 89 years old. The event shook him to his core and pitted him against depression, following which he decided to pursue long-distance running, motivating millions across the globe with his willpower and strength of character.

Tributes pour in

Indian author Khushwant Singh in a post on X said, “My Turbaned Tornado is no more. It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my most revered S. Fauja Singh. He was struck by an unidentified vehicle around 3:30 PM today in his village, Bias, while crossing the road. Rest in peace, my dear Fauja.”

Daljit Singh Cheema, former Minister Government of Punjab for Education wrote, “Saddened to learn about the passing away of legendary athlete Sardar Fauja Singh at the age of 114 in an accident today. A global icon of endurance and inspiration, he proved that age is no barrier. His life and legacy will continue to motivate generations.”