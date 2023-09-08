World First Aid Day: Check history, importance, significance & basic first aid we all should know

First aid is the first treatment provided to a patient after an injury, cut or burn. It's a crucial step before a medical professional looks into the condition. Moreover, it is a primary skill which everyone should know.

World First Aid Day comes every year on the second Saturday of September. It creates awareness about the importance of first aid and provides people with the fundamental treatment needed for injuries.

The history of First Aid Day goes back to the Battle of Solferino in 1859. The mass massacre horrified Henry Dunant, a young businessman who helped many injured people get better. He spoke about his experiences in his book, A Memory of Solferino. Later, he founded the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), dedicated to giving first-aid care and creating awareness about it. The International Committee of the Red Cross designated World First Aid Day on the second Saturday of September in 2000.

Every year, on World First Aid Day, organisations raise awareness about the significance of giving first aid and saving lives. First aid helps reduce pain, prevent permanent damage and ensure speedy recovery. The day reminds us that one prompt action can save someone's life in an adverse situation.

Here are some first aid we all should know.

Burns

In case of burns, extinguish flames by wrapping the person in a blanket. If the clothes are on fire, ask them to drop them and roll them on the ground. Here are some crucial things to remember.

Do not use ice or ice-cold water on the burn.

Do not break blisters or remove any burnt clothes stuck to the body.

Avoid covering the burn or blister unless the cloth rubs against it.

Rubbing toothpaste over the burn can cause infection. Use a burn ointment instead.

Cuts

If a cut is bleeding, place a clean cloth on it and press firmly. Then, clean the wound with running cool water for five minutes and cover the injury with a sterile bandage.

Animal/Insect Bite

When an insect bites, remove the sting with tweezers or by applying pressure around the affected area. Then, clean the wound with water and apply antihistamine ointment to avoid itching. However, in case of an animal bite, clean the wound with a mild soap and warm water. Cover it using antibiotic cream and bandage, and immediately see a doctor.

