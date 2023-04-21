World Earth Day 2023: Check history, theme, significance & interesting facts about our planet

World Earth Day 2023: Every year on April 22, we observe World Earth Day to spread awareness and support the environmental protection this planet needs. The first-ever Earth Day was observed on April 22, 1970. The theme for this year is a continuation of last year's "Invest in Our Planet" and "Get Inspired. Take Action." On this day a few committees organise events across the world. April 16 to 22 is named as "Earth Week," dedicated to educating people about climate change this planet experiences and steps against it and being a part of the green revolution. However, despite such initiatives, IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) underlines that we still are off track in meeting targets.

Earth Day 2023: History

Earth Day was initially founded in 1970 to educate people about environmental issues. The day began as a "national teach-in on the environment" by Senator Gaylord Nelson, the brainchild behind the idea.



On the first Earth Day in 1970, thousands took part in rallies held in Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles and many American cities, Environmental Protection Agency reported. It was effective at raising awareness about environmental issues and transforming public attitudes.

Earth Day 2023: Theme

The theme for this day is "Invest in Our Planet," as per EarthDay.org (EDO), the global organiser for this event. It highlights the crucial role of investment in driving positive change and addressing the current environmental challenges that we face today.

The theme calls on all individuals, communities, governments and businesses to prioritise and take actions towards protecting and preserving our planet.

Earth Day 2023: Significance

The first success of this day back in 1970 led to the creation of the EPA or Environmental Protection Agency in the United States initiated several key environmental issues such as Endangered Species Act, Clean Air Acr and the Clean Water Act.

Steps for you to save Earth:

The first step to prevent Earth is Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

Plant trees. Planting more trees is the most caring method for the environment as it will help to reduce carbon emissions.

Travel Smart. Choose to walk, ride a bicycle or take public transport whenever possible, as it will help to reduce gaseous emissions.

Conserve Water by fixing loose taps and leaky pipes.

Interesting facts about Earth:

Earth is the third planet from the Sun and is the four largest terrestrial planet. It is the only planet in the solar system where water can be present in all three states- solid, liquid and gas.

Earth has formed some 4.54 billion years ago. It is much larger than Venus. It is the only planet that supports life. It is the only planet in the solar system that has tectonic plates underneath its surface.

Earth receives between 100 and 30 metric tonnes of cosmic dust every day.

As we all know Earth is made up of more than 7- per cent of water, but the water accounts are actually less than one per cent of Earth's mass.

About 95 per cent of Earth's oceans are still unexplored.

