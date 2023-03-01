World Civil Defence Day 2023: History, Significance, Quotes, Messages to share with everyone

World Civil Defence Day is observed every year on March 1st to raise public awareness about the importance of civil protection measures and to commemorate the establishment of the International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO) in 1931. The ICDO is an intergovernmental organization that works to promote civil protection and disaster risk reduction at the national and international levels.

World Civil Defence Day provides an opportunity to promote civil protection measures and to educate the public about the risks of disasters and emergencies. It also aims to recognize the efforts of civil defence organizations, volunteers, and other stakeholders who work to protect communities and save lives during emergencies.

Each year, the ICDO chooses a theme for World Civil Defence Day to focus attention on a specific aspect of civil protection. The theme for World Civil Defence Day 2022 was "Protecting Our Planet.

Here are some World Civil Defence Day wishes and messages that you can use to show your support for civil protection measures:

Happy World Civil Defence Day! Let us all work together to build a safer and more resilient world.

On this World Civil Defence Day, let us recognize the contributions of civil defence organizations and volunteers who work tirelessly to protect our communities.

Protecting our planet requires collective action and a commitment to civil protection measures. Let us all do our part to reduce disaster risk and promote safety.

Happy World Civil Defence Day! Let us continue to build awareness and capacity for disaster preparedness and response.

The safety and security of our communities depend on the efforts of civil defence organizations and volunteers. Let us support their work and promote civil protection measures.

On World Civil Defence Day, let us remember that disaster risk reduction is everyone's responsibility. Let us all work together to create a more resilient future.

Happy World Civil Defence Day! Let us honour the sacrifices and hard work of civil defence professionals and volunteers who put their lives on the line to protect us.

The world is facing a growing number of natural and man-made disasters. On this World Civil Defence Day, let us renew our commitment to disaster risk reduction and preparedness.

We can all make a difference in promoting civil protection measures and building a safer world. Let us take action today to reduce disaster risk and protect our communities.

Happy World Civil Defence Day! Let us recognize the importance of civil protection measures and work together to create a more secure and resilient world for all.

