/World Children’s Day 2025: The essential rights every child should be aware of

Universal Children’s Day is observed on November 20 annually to promote the rights and the well-being of children globally. Every child has the right to be educated, protected, have their voice heard and be provided with a safe environment. The themes for World Children’s Day 2025 are ‘My day, my rights’ and ‘For every child, every right.’

On World Children’s Day 2025, every child should know the fundamental rights guaranteed by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. These rights ensure their protection, development, and participation in society, empowering them to grow into fulfilled individuals and active citizens.

Essential rights every child should know

Right to Survival and Development: Every child has the right to life, proper nutrition, healthcare, and a safe environment to grow physically and mentally.

Right to Education: Children should receive free and quality primary education, supporting their ability to learn, explore, and reach their full potential.

Right to health and nutrition: Children have the right to the best possible health care, clean water, and healthy food.

Protection from Exploitation and Abuse: Safeguards against forced labour, trafficking, neglect, and all forms of violence are essential to every child's well-being.

Right to Express Opinions and Participation: Children must be able to express their views on matters affecting them and participate in decisions, honouring their voice and creativity.

Right to Safety, Family, and Play: The right to live with family, enjoy play and leisure, and grow in a loving environment is crucial for overall happiness.

Right to be heard: Children have the right to express their opinions on matters that affect them and to have their views taken seriously.

Right to a safe environment: This includes a clean and safe place to live, educate and grow.

Why are these rights important?

These rights ensure that children are treated as individuals with their own needs, rather than as property or objects of charity.

Understanding these rights helps children understand their value and empowers them to speak up for themselves.

Protecting these rights is essential for children to reach their full potential and become contributing members of society.