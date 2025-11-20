/World Children’s Day 2025: The essential rights every child should be aware of

On World Children’s Day 2025, every child should know the fundamental rights guaranteed by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. These rights ensure their protection, development, and participation in society, empowering them to grow into fulfilled individuals and active citizens.
Universal Children’s Day is observed on November 20 annually to promote the rights and the well-being of children globally. Every child has the right to be educated, protected, have their voice heard and be provided with a safe environment. The themes for World Children’s Day 2025 are ‘My day, my rights’ and ‘For every child, every right.’
On World Children’s Day, it is important for educators, families and communities to teach children about these rights to foster awareness, ensuring children feel respected, heard, and protected. Education, advocacy and supportive environments enable every child to thrive.