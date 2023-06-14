World Blood Donor Day 2023: Know theme, history, do's and don'ts of blood donations

World Blood Donor Day 2023: Every year on June 14, people across the world observe World Blood Donor Day. It aims to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and to thank people who donate blood. Blood donation is a life-saving gesture that ensures the availability of safe blood and blood products during health emergencies. Regular blood donation in society helps create safe and sustainable blood that is always available for timely treatment. One such example happened a few days ago when hundreds of people in India's eastern state of Odisha gathered to donate blood for the injured victims of a major train crash.

Here are the theme, significance, and do's and don'ts for donating blood for World Blood Donor Day 2023: World Blood Donor Day 2023: Theme The theme for this year's World Blood Donor Day 2023 is "Give blood, give plasma, share life, and share often." The theme highlights the importance of giving blood or blood plasma regularly to create a sustainable and safe supply of blood and blood products so that every patient can receive life-saving treatment. World Blood Donor Day 2023: History The first World Blood Donor Day was recognised in 2004 by the World Health Organization (WHO). In 2005, the World Health Assembly in its 58th session declared it as an annual global event to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation.

The history of blood donation goes back to ancient times. English physician Richard Lower is best remembered for his pioneering work on blood transfusion and the function of the cardiopulmonary system, which he also described in his book "Tractatus de Corde."

However, WHO decided to celebrate World Blood Donor Day on the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner, an Austrian American immunologist and pathologist who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930 for his works on blood groups and the development of the modern blood transfusion system. World Blood Donor Day 2023: Significance This day is not only important for donating blood to save lives but also to help people suffering from various diseases and numerous illnesses. World Blood Donor Day 2023: WHO can donate blood? If you want to donate blood, make sure you follow these rules and conditions. Guidelines issued by WHO state that a donor should do:

Weigh at least 50 kg (in some countries, it's 45 kg).

The age should be between 18 and 65 years.

You should not have a cold, flu, or any other infection.

Your haemoglobin should not be less than 12.5 g/dl. World Blood Donor Day 2023: Individuals who CANNOT donate blood: Pregnant or lactating women cannot donate blood. Even women who had their abortions recently can't donate blood.

If you recently had a tattoo or body piercing done, then you cannot donate blood for the next 6 months.

If you're HIV positive, then you can't donate blood in most countries.