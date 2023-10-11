World Arthritis Day 2023: History, significance, theme and early signs of arthritis

World Arthritis Day 2023: World Arthritis Day is observed annually on October 12. The day is dedicated to create awareness about arthritis and other musculoskeletal diseases. With this day, the global community aims to educate people about the early signs, causes, diagnosis and prevention to arthritis.

Arthritis and its types

Arthritis is not a single disease but a broad term for more than 100 diseases related to joints than can cause swelling in or around a joint, which results in pain and stiffness. Major arthritis can also lead to difficulty in walking.

There are different types of arthritis including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, Gout, Psoriatic arthritis, Septic arthritis, and more. Each type of arthritis varies in terms of signs, symptoms, and causes. The most common ones are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

World Arthritis Day 2023: History

The first World Arthritis day was observed in 1996. The day provides an opportunity for all communities to come together and find a common voice to help bring the much-needed message to all audiences.

World Arthritis Day 2023: Significance

The main significance of celebrating World Arthritis Day is to promote understanding of arthritis, dispel myths and misconceptions, and provide accurate information about the condition.

The day also aims to provide greater support for those living with arthritis and encourages research into the prevention and cure of these conditions. Various organisations, healthcare providers and individuals participate in activities and events to mark this day, spreading knowledge about arthritis and promoting a better quality of life for those affected by it.

World Arthritis Day 2023: Theme

This year, the theme of World Arthritis Day is “Living with an RMD at all stages of life”.

World Arthritis Day 2023: Early signs of arthritis

The most common early sign of arthritis is pain in the joints. Here are some other signs that can be a probable arthritis:

- shortness of breath

- fever

- chest pain

- eye inflammation or dryness

- swelling of fingers

- redness near joints

(With inputs from agencies)

