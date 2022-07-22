Work from home causes eye problems: Survey

According to a new study, working from home affects eyesight as remote workers struggle to constantly stay online.

A survey said 43 per cent of remote workers left work early due to eye trouble as 68 per cent of people witnessed "vision symptoms" and many said they could not take breaks due to work pressure.

The research was conducted among 1,000 Americans as the study said remote workers spent 13 hours a day looking at the screen. The people who were interviewed revealed blue-light lenses helped in "excellent sleep".

At least 88 per cent of people said they had visited an eye doctor in the past two years and 45 per cent said their eyesight had weakened and they needed new eye glasses.

Work from home became a permanent fixture across the world as the pandemic hit the world in early 2020 as millions were forced to stay home although many countries have now restored onsite work but several companies have continued hybrid operations including full-time work from home.

The results of the survey showed that working from home sometimes affected the health of workers more than working from office.

The survey recommended frequent breaks and limiting screen time while practising the 20-20-20 rule that is to take a 20-second break to observe an object 20 feet away for every twenty minutes of staring at a screen.

The study also said devices should not be used before sleep.

