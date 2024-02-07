Women's antidepressant use spikes post-breakup, study finds

Researchers have found that women are more likely than men to turn to antidepressants after a breakup. This phenomenon is attributed to gender-specific roles within families and disparities in responsibilities and economic status.

A study examining antidepressant usage among 228,644 individuals aged 50 to 70 in Finland from 1996 to 2018 revealed intriguing insights. The cohort consisted of people who experienced divorce, separation, or bereavement due to their partner's death.

Breakdown of findings

Of the participants, 33 per cent were divorced, 30 per cent had separated from their partners, and 37 per cent were bereaved. Antidepressant use increased in the six months leading up to divorce for both men (5 per cent) and women (7 per cent), with usage declining post-divorce but remaining elevated compared to pre-divorce levels.

Are there any gender discrepancies?

Women exhibited a more significant increase in antidepressant use in the four years before a breakup compared to men, with a 6 per cent rise for women versus 3.2 per cent for men. While men's antidepressant use returned to pre-breakup levels within 12 months, it continued to rise among women.

Researchers attribute the heightened impact of union dissolution on women's mental health to gender-specific family roles, responsibilities, and economic disparities.

Despite these challenges, women's broader social networks, increased social support, and healthier behaviours might facilitate better coping mechanisms, potentially reducing their vulnerability during transitions. Also watch | Gravitas | Elmo's simple tweet triggers a tsunami of angst | Is the world depressed? Following the death of a partner, both men and women experienced higher antidepressant usage up to four years before the event. Women showed a 7 per cent increase in usage three months before and after bereavement, compared to 5.5 per cent among men.

Approximately 53,460 people entered new relationships within two to three years among the study participants, with men demonstrating a higher likelihood of doing so than women, according to researchers' findings.