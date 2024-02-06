Inheritance of attraction? Study claims children of attractive parents earn more

Good looks are not just a determinant for a good date in the era of swiping left or right over smartphone dating apps. It has now emerged that the children of so-called attractive parents earn more than the individuals who are the offspring of more average-looking parents, according to new research by the US-based National Bureau of Economic Research.

The study titled "The Economic Impact of Heritable Physical Traits: Hot Parents, Rich Kid?", has delved into the relationship between the attractiveness of parents and the financial success of their offspring.

How the study was done?

The comprehensive analysis utilised existing datasets, examining the appeal of parents and their children, as well as the subsequent earnings of the latter.

The investigation spanned families in the United States and China, while also encompassing the billionaire demographic globally.

Rather than relying on mathematical measurements such as facial symmetry, the study gauged attractiveness based on assessments from other individuals.

The research brought to light a significant revelation: for every standard deviation above the average looks of their parents, a child's annual earnings surged by over $2,300.

Economist Daniel Hamermesh, a key contributor to the report, told Euro News that beyond conventional assets like property and savings, good looks could be considered an inherited asset, contributing to enhanced income across generations. Hamermesh stated, "Better-looking people are more likely to be financially and professionally successful throughout their lives."

Explaining the dual impact of this phenomenon, he continued, "It's twofold, your parents being good-looking makes you look good-looking, and that helps you do well. But it's also because if your parents were good-looking, that means they have more money to give you."

Having studied the correlation between success and attractiveness for over a decade, Hamermesh consistently found that attractive individuals are more likely to secure employment and receive higher salaries compared to their less-attractive counterparts. He stressed the underestimated role looks play in determining one's odds of success.

What does it mean?

Acknowledging the somber nature of the findings, Hamermesh likened it to other forms of discrimination, stating, "It's exactly the same as any other kind of discrimination."

Despite this, he expressed hope that the research would increase awareness of biases toward better-looking individuals, leading to corrective measures.

Hamermesh advocated for consciousness in combating discrimination, asserting, "If you're conscious of the fact that you're discriminating, you're much less likely to do so." He believed that making people aware of such biases could mitigate their detrimental impact.

In the United States, activists are pushing for an extension of anti-discrimination laws to cover individual attributes.

New York took a step in this direction last year by introducing measures to prevent discrimination based on weight in housing and employment.