Woman takes sweet revenge from office, quits toxic job and then deletes all employee's passwords

In a rarely-heard incident, a woman narrated how she decided to quit her job after they treated her like a 'doormat' and later confessed that while leaving the office she changed everyone's passwords, leaving the entire office in jeopardy. The woman took to Reddit where she narrated how toxic was the work environment in her office and how she took sweet revenge on her boss after quitting.

In the post, the woman disclosed that she changed the email password of her manager, which was important for the restaurant's operational data where she used to work. The story narrated by the woman became so popular that it was shared by Reddit on their Instagram page with the caption “Good for her", which followed the snapshots from the original post. However, the story also sparked discussions regarding her actions, which some felt were childish while others supported her.

Explaining her situation, the user said, “I don’t even care that this was immature and petty of me. I can’t stress how awfully I was treated in this job, and how the entire team joined in on it. I was the only woman on the team so it could’ve been that but I don’t want to play the gender card. I was never rude to these guys. I’m not too fond of confrontation so I used to be a doormat. I was afraid to rock the boat, so I just accepted how I was treated.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reddit (@reddit) × “One evening, I went home for the night and never went back. I got various calls from them all on WhatsApp asking why I hadn’t shown up and I ignored it. I couldn’t face talking on the phone to them because I was already very upset from the evening before. A week after I quit my job I realised I was still logged into my manager’s account and he hadn’t changed the password. This account was basically the restaurant’s entire database. I decided to change the email to a fake one I’d made, and then I changed everyone’s password so they couldn’t access it,” she said.

Childish or a good move? Users argue over woman's actions

In a reaction to her post, one user wrote, “Honestly, good for you… BUT you gotta learn to stand up for yourself because you can’t do this at every place they disrespect you.”

Another added, “Sorry but I found this childish. Did this team include the manager? If not, why not put in a complaint with someone else. Also, why does she not being able to communicate her issue have to impact the entire business.”

“Imagine never telling someone you dislike the way they treat you but still expect them to know,” read a comment. Another individual said, “I know people that deserve this. Childish, I know … .but we’ll deserve it in some cases.”

"Bet you she's GenZ," wrote a user. Another user mentioned, "I don't blame her even just a little."

The Redditor, in the conclusion of her post, further said that she was not aware of what happened in the restaurant after that as she did not maintain any communication with anyone. Also, the user added that she has avoided visiting that specific area or part of town.