A woman in China lured 36 men into buying houses in a specific area after going out with them for barely two months. The strange incident happened in Shenzhen where a woman went on pretend dates with several men and within weeks they were discussing marriage. She asked each man to buy a house first in two residential blocks in Huizhou and Guangdong province, reported Guangdong TV. All of them did, and the woman ghosted them after that.

Advertisment

The woman who pulled the "sales" scam has been identified as Liu Jia. She met the men online and it quickly transformed into a physical meeting.

Also Read: God exists, and the proof lies in a mathematical equation, expert says

One of the victims, with the alias Atao, said that he also met Liu on an online platform in March last year, SCMP reported.

Advertisment

Liu appeared to be the "perfect girlfriend" and gave the "impression of being tender, virtuous, family-oriented and considerate", Atao told the media. Liu told Atao that she was 30 years old and hailed from the Hunan province. She said that she was employed in the electric-commerce industry in Shenzhen.

Also Read: Woman experiencing hot pain in feet diagnosed with worms in brain. 'Fever, confusion...'

Liu asked the men to buy a house

Advertisment

After only a month into the relationship, they discussed getting married. However, Liu told him that he must first buy a house before she could meet his parents and live with him. She even offered to pitch in for the down payment and was ready to pay 30,000 yuan (US$4,000).

She strongly insisted that they buy the house in two blocks in Huizhou - Jiu Jing Tai and Hao Yi Shang Yuan. Once Atao bought the flat, Liu refused to add her name to the ownership certificate.

Liu ghosted the men after they bought the house

After the process was over, Liu distanced herself and stopped taking Atao's calls and soon completely vanished from his life. Atao is now left with a home loan of 4,100 yuan (US$560) per month, besides the rent he needs to pay on his current house and the money needed to take care of his parents. He has sworn off girlfriends altogether. "I dare not have a girlfriend now," said Atao.

Another victim, identified as Wang, also experienced a similar fraud. “After I bought the house, Liu Jia refused to meet me using the excuse of being busy,” Wang said. “She blocked me from calling her and deleted me from her contact list.”

Atao says that as per his calculations, Liu cheated a total of 36 men in Shenzhen.

Social media is abuzz with Liu's antics, with one calling her "the sales champion of a real estate developer".