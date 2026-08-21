/Woman fined for being overparked after her heart stopped outside supermarket

A woman suffered a cardiac arrest in the parking lot of a supermarket in New Zealand, because of which her car was parked for more than five hours. A stranger revived her, even while she was "momentarily technically dead". However, the parking company slapped the 54-year-old with a fine for being parked well over the 90-minute limit. The incident unfolded in New World supermarket in Orewa, Auckland, on July 26.

Keith Wilkinson, the woman's father, said that the supermarket rushed to help his daughter. They put up screens while the woman immediately pitched in and started performing chest compressions after he failed to find a pulse. Wilkinson said once his daughter regained the pulse, the woman vanished before he could thank her. Paramedics told him that her heart had stopped and "momentarily, she was technically dead". She was taken to North Shore Hospital, while the car remained in the parking lot.

Car was parked for several hours, following a breach notice

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This triggered a bizarre turn of events. Customers are permitted to remain parked for only 90 minutes. While the woman was being treated for the medical emergency, the car stayed there for around five and a half hours. Days later, she received a notice asking her to pay a fine of $80. Her family reached out to parking operator Smart Compliance Management and explained the matter. But it refused to cancel the fine and instead reduced it to $30.

It sent an email to the family, in which it wrote, “Smart Compliance Management has been contracted to provide fair and equal opportunity for parking at this car park. This is why a maximum stay time limit applies. Customers are entitled to 90 minutes of parking. Your vehicle was parked for 341 minutes.”

Parking company refused to withdraw the notice

It added that the Breach Notice "was correctly issued in accordance with the terms and conditions." Wilkinson said the demand was "offensive", but his daughter paid the fine to avoid the stress the situation was causing. When New World Orewa learned about what had happened, they paid the money back. The store then contacted the parking company and asked for the notice to be withdrawn and the amount refunded.

Supermarket intervened, parking company apologised