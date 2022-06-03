Woman finds USD 36k in couch she bought, returns the money

Lounging on a couch on a fine day may be the ultimate luxury for some of us who have profoundly simple tastes. The nice weather, soft cushions and a general air of comfort seems to dissolve our worries. But for a woman who purchased a sofa online, the comfort may have meant something else altogether, materialistically speaking, strictly.

Vicky Umodu, a resident of California, USA, was furnishing her house and bagged a deal online for a sofa. When the sofa was delivered she observed a lump amid the cushions.

Well, it is easy to ignore such a thing thinking that transport may have caused slight deformation of the cushions. But Umodu looked deep into the apparent problem.

"I just moved in, and I don't have anything in my house," she told ABC7 from her home in Colton, near Los Angeles this week.

"I was so excited, so we picked it up and brought it in."

She got the surprise of her life when she found several envelope stuffed with cash. On counting, the amount came to be USD 36,000!

"I was just telling my son, come, come, come! I was screaming, this is money! I need to call the guy."

To her credit, Umodu called the previous owners of the sofa who were more than thankful. Though they could not figure out how did the cash end up there in the first place.

The previous owners were clearing out the home of a loved one who had recently died and had decided to sell the couch.

By way of thanking her, the family gifted a surprised Umodu more than $2,000 -- enough to buy the refrigerator she needs for her new home.

"I was not expecting a dime," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

