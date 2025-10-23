/Woman's crazy attempt to kill cockroach sparks deadly apartment fire and kills neighbour

A bizarre attempt to kill a cockroach turned deadly in Osan, Gyeonggi Province of South Korea. The woman tried to use an improvised flamethrower to set the cockroach on fire instead she set the apartment ablaze, killing one of her neighbours. According to local reports, as the neighbour was trying to escape the fire through the window, she fell down and lost her life. Eight other residents suffered from smoke inhalation.

Cause of fire

According to a report from The Korea Times, the woman who started the fire is in her late 20s, but the name of woman has not been disclosed. According to the report, the woman was trying to kill a cockroach using an aerosol spray and a lighter; she claims that she has done that a few times. But this time the flame engulfed the inflammable items in the apartment and quickly spread through the staircase, blocking the escape route for other citizens on the upper floor of the apartment.

How did the woman die?

The woman who died is in her 30s, used to live with her husband and two-month-old baby. As the fire spread, she and her husband tried to escape through the window. They handed their baby to the resident on the other block, and then tried to evacuate themself. Her husband managed to pass over to the other block, but she fell down. She was taken to the nearby intensive care unit, but she succumbed to injuries.

The incident highlights the risk of killing pests using aerosol sprays; similar incidents have been reported in Japan and Australia. Aerosol contains highly inflammable liquid, which can cause an explosive vapour cloud.