Woman 'allergic to gravity' spends 23 hours in bed due to rare condition

A 28-year-old woman from the United States claims that she is allergic to gravity and due to the rare condition, she loses consciousness up to 10 times every day. Lyndsi Johnson, who was working as an aviation diesel mechanic for the US navy, also has to spend almost 23 hours in bed due to the condition.

According to the Independent, Johnson started having abdominal and back pain in 2015 and in the next few years, her situation got worse. She was unable to get up from her bed and she even had to sit with her legs crossed in order to stop herself from feeling sick and losing consciousness.

She was eventually released from the military on medical grounds in 2018.

"I'm allergic to gravity - it sounds crazy but it's true," she told the Independent.

"I can't stand up for longer than three minutes without feeling faint, being sick or passing out. I feel much better if I'm laying down."

"I'm in bed all day - for up to 23 hours a day. I never thought that at 28 I would have to use a shower chair. I can't leave my house anymore. There is no cure but I'm so grateful for what I do have," she added.

In 2022, she was finally diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) - a condition which results in an abnormal increase in heart rate when a person stands or sits up.

"It was so bad I was screaming in pain and the vomiting was The Exorcist style," Johnson said.