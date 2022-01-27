'Without saying your age' meme takes over Twitter as people share their childhood memories

It's hard not to admire Twitter's ability to turn almost any circumstance into a meme.

Twitteratis are often the first to launch the most strange yet entertaining meme fests.

The "without saying your age" meme is the most recent to join the trend.

The one-liner meme attempts to describe the nostalgia felt by children born in the 1980s and 1990s.

People are contributing the names of products, periodicals, comics, and technological terminology that were popular during that time period.

Here are a few tweets related to it:

"Bhai please ek achha sa testimonial likh dena please..." pic.twitter.com/DKEyfC1ypi — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) January 26, 2022 ×

Without saying your age, say something a young person today wouldn't understand. pic.twitter.com/lTynDotBwn — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) January 26, 2022 ×

Without saying your age, post the first media format you bought a game on pic.twitter.com/kCo9YWMnkK — GamesYouLoved 🕹👾📺 (@gamesyouloved) December 3, 2021 ×

Without saying your age, post pictures of pop culture from the decade you were born. I'll start: pic.twitter.com/LamO7htRan — NAlison (@NAllison89) December 12, 2021 ×