'Without saying your age' meme takes over Twitter as people share their childhood memories

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Jan 27, 2022, 10:46 PM(IST)

Screenshot of Tweets Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

People are contributing the names of products, periodicals, comics, and technological terminology that were popular during that time period.

 

It's hard not to admire Twitter's ability to turn almost any circumstance into a meme. 

Twitteratis are often the first to launch the most strange yet entertaining meme fests.

The "without saying your age" meme is the most recent to join the trend.

The one-liner meme attempts to describe the nostalgia felt by children born in the 1980s and 1990s. 

People are contributing the names of products, periodicals, comics, and technological terminology that were popular during that time period.

Here are a few tweets related to it: 

×

 

1990

 

×

 

×
×
×

 

×

 

×

 

×

 

Topics

Read in App