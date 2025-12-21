/Winter Solstice 2025: When is the darkest day of the year? Everything you need to know

The Winter Solstice 2025 is an astronomical event which has drawn people for thousands of years. It occurs on December 21 as it is not only the longest night of the year, but it is also a big change in our relationship with the Sun. The astronomical winter officially starts when the Northern Hemisphere tilts away into its deepest darkness. On this day, the Sun reaches its lowest point in the sky at noon, and then from the next day, light hours gradually increase, signalling the slow return of longer days.

This phenomenon happens because of the Earth’s axial tilt of about 23.5 degrees. During the winter solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted farthest away from the Sun, causing sunlight to spread over a larger area and deliver less warmth and light. As a result, the Sun follows its shortest path across the sky, making this the darkest day of the year.

When is the Winter Solstice 2025?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The solstice is not a whole day event but a precise moment when the Sun comes directly overhead at the Tropic of Capricorn. In 2025, this will occur on Sunday, December 21. Although the event happens simultaneously worldwide, the recorded time varies depending on location and time zone.

For instance, the solstice will take place at 3:03 PM UTC and GMT, 8:33 PM IST, and 10:03 AM EST. While clocks may show different times, the astronomical moment remains the same across the globe.