Will the real Rajinikanth please stand up: Actor’s doppelganger leaves internet confused

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Oct 25, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

The internet has found itself a new obsession -- Rajinikanth's new doppelganger.

A video of a doppelganger of Indian superstar Rajinikanth is making waves on the internet. The man who resembles the south Indian superstar is a tea shop owner. Named Sudhakar Prabhu, the man has an uncanny resemblance to the legendary actor. In a video that has gone viral, Prabhu can be seen wearing a pair of shorts and a shirt, and is seen talking to a few people while mimicking the actor's mannerisms. 

Prabhu’s resemblance to Rajinikanth was first noticed by Malayalam actor-director Nadirshah, who was in Fort Kochi for a film shoot. Sharing a picture of Prabhu, Nadirshah wrote, ''Astounding! Sudhakara Prabhu of Fort Kochi with a likeness to him. Although he is an aristocrat by name, he is working in a tea shop.”

After his pictures and videos went viral, Prabhu has also been invited to various events and functions across Kerala. 

This is not the first time that people have found a doppelganger of Rajinikanth. Last year, pictures of a man named Rehmat Gashkori from Pakistan went viral. Rehmat realised he looks a lot like Rajinikanth after his colleagues started saying that he looks like the Indian superstar. 

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has started shooting for his 170th movie. He was last seen in Jailer by Nelson. 

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

