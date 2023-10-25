Will the real Rajinikanth please stand up: Actor’s doppelganger leaves internet confused

A video of a doppelganger of Indian superstar Rajinikanth is making waves on the internet. The man who resembles the south Indian superstar is a tea shop owner. Named Sudhakar Prabhu, the man has an uncanny resemblance to the legendary actor. In a video that has gone viral, Prabhu can be seen wearing a pair of shorts and a shirt, and is seen talking to a few people while mimicking the actor's mannerisms.

Prabhu’s resemblance to Rajinikanth was first noticed by Malayalam actor-director Nadirshah, who was in Fort Kochi for a film shoot. Sharing a picture of Prabhu, Nadirshah wrote, ''Astounding! Sudhakara Prabhu of Fort Kochi with a likeness to him. Although he is an aristocrat by name, he is working in a tea shop.”

After his pictures and videos went viral, Prabhu has also been invited to various events and functions across Kerala.