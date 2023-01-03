Why UK supermarkets are selling Easter eggs three months before the festival?

This year Easter will be observed on 9 April and as the tradition goes, people decorate easter eggs aka Paschal eggs for the Christian feast to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. And days before Easter, there are eggs on sale in different parts of the world, but supermarkets in the United Kingdom have already started selling Easter eggs, almost three and a half months before the festival.

According to reports, major supermarkets Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, and Waitrose have launched confectionary ranges related to Easter leaving many in the UK shocked.

Social media users who were astonished by the change shared photos of it. According to the report, supermarkets said they made the decision because customers wanted to buy eggs ahead of time.

It’s still definitely December and well within the #12DaysOfChristmas but Tesco Ealing Broadway shelves full of Easter eggs and bunnies as far as the eye can see?! pic.twitter.com/QP8M5WQ58p — Rupa Huq MP (@RupaHuq) December 30, 2022 ×

It’s 1 January 2023 and in my local Tesco Express you can buy Easter Eggs but you can’t buy any actual eggs. pic.twitter.com/88rfyzZ3rG — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) January 1, 2023 ×

Supermarkets say it's nothing out of the ordinary. When asked why and when Easter egg sales began, and if there were any complaints about how sales were going, Sainsbury said, "Every year, we stock some seasonal products ahead of the main holiday season. This is because some customers prefer to buy gifts and longer-lasting items in advance, or to treat themselves early."

Tesco agreed, stating that consumers enjoy making advance purchases, "It's a few weeks until customers are able to choose from our full range of Easter products. However, we know some of our customers like to buy their eggs early, so we have started selling a small selection in some of our stores".

While few customers were outraged by the move, others found it amusing, one user said, "It's still definitely December and well within the #12DaysOfChristmas but Tesco Ealing Broadway shelves full of Easter eggs and bunnies as far as the eye can see?!".

Another user said, "Frighteningly, I was joking with my brother-in-law about this on Boxing Day, I asked him when deliveries of Easter eggs were going to start in supermarkets. You've answered my question. Did we skip Valentine's Day or have I missed it already?"

WATCH WION LIVE HERE