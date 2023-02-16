Why one Should Adopt an Indian Breed Dog? Find out the reasons

Indian breed dogs, also known as Indian Pariah dogs or desi dogs, are the native dog breeds of India. These dogs are a result of thousands of years of natural selection, and they have evolved to adapt to the local Indian climate and living conditions. Indian breed dogs are typically medium-sized, lean, and muscular with short hair and a short to medium tail.

There are several different types of Indian breed dogs, and their physical characteristics can vary depending on the region and the environment they have evolved in. Some of the most popular Indian breeds include:

Rajapalayam : Originally from Tamil Nadu, these dogs are known for their white coat and their loyalty and protective nature.

Mudhol Hound : Originally from Karnataka, these dogs are highly energetic and agile, making them well-suited for hunting and racing.

Kombai : Also from Tamil Nadu, these dogs are known for their powerful jaws and their ability to hunt large game.

Gaddi Kutta : Originally from the Himalayan region, these dogs are large and sturdy, making them well-suited for guarding and herding livestock.

Caravan Hound: Originally from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, these dogs are lean and muscular, making them well-suited for racing and hunting.

There are several reasons to adopt an Indian breed dog:

Adaptability: Indian breed dogs are known for their adaptability to Indian climatic conditions and their ability to thrive in diverse environments. They have evolved overtime to suit the Indian climate, which makes them more resilient and better suited for the conditions. Low maintenance: Indian breed dogs are generally low-maintenance and require minimal grooming. They are also less prone to diseases and health issues compared to some purebred dogs. Loyalty and Intelligence: Desi dogs are known for their loyalty and intelligence. They are quick learners and have the instinct to protect their families, making them great companions and watchdogs. Availability: Indian breed dogs are widely available across the country, and adopting them helps in promoting their conservation and preserving their unique genetic traits. Cost-effective: Adopting an Indian breed dog is cost-effective compared to purchasing a purebred dog. It also supports local breeders and helps in promoting their livelihoods. Social responsibility: Adopting an Indian breed dog helps to reduce the burden on animal shelters and encourages responsible pet ownership.

In summary, adopting an Indian breed dog is a socially responsible choice that promotes their conservation, supports local breeders, and provides a loyal and intelligent companion that is well-suited for Indian climatic conditions.