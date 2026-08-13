/Why is the number 17 considered unlucky in Italy? Blame the Roman numerals

Number 13 has a bad reputation in most parts of the world. But do you know that for Italians it is not a symbol of bad luck? However, that does not mean they aren't superstitious. For them, the number linked to misfortune is 17. Yes, Italians do not like to do be associated with the number 17. Experts think its origin likely goes back to the times of the ancient Romans. Just like Friday the 13th, people in Italy associate Friday the 17th with bad things. It is known as un giorno nero, or "black day". Many hotels do not have room numbers starting with the number 17, and football clubs avoid playing on the 17th.

Why is 17 considered unlucky in Italy?



According to some claims, the roots of the belief can be traced back to Roman Times, specifically the Roman numerals. In Latin numerals, 17 would have been written as XVII, which could be rearranged to read VIXI in Latin letters. This translates to "I have lived" or "my life is over." This is why 17 has been historically considered unlucky in Italy.

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Experts believe that it is possible that the Romans themselves did not shy away from using the number 17. Several of their ancient texts have the 17th chapter, and the legendary armies of Julius Caesar and Caesar Augustus had a 17th legion. But the latter faced defeat at the hands of the Germanic tribes during the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest. But it is possible that 17 was considered unlucky by ancient Romans as well, since they were highly superstitious. The exact reason might never be clear.

Religious connection?