Why did Empire State Building lit up in green lights after NFC title game? New Yorkers call it 'treacherous'

The Empire State Building in New York City turned green and white on Sunday night which divided people's opinions on this act. The iconic landmark of New York City, which is often lit up in different colours on various occasions and celebrations, was turned green and white after the Philadelphia Eagles won a place in the Super Bowl LVII final. A tweet on the Empire State Building's official Twitter account read, "Fly @Eagles Fly! We're going Green and White in honour of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory."

Why New Yorkers are fuming over Empire State Building turning all green and white?

Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC championship on Sunday and advanced to the Super Bowl. The Eagles defeated their arch-rivals in the match to advance further into the Super Bowl, the Giants. The Eagles knocked out the Giants out of the playoffs just a week before in a humiliating defeat. And because of this, the light display at the Empire State Building didn't really go well with the Giants' fans.

The Eagles demolished the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game and booked their spot in the biggest NFL game of the season.

How New Yorkers reacted to Empire State Building turning into the colours of Eagles?

The New York City Sanitation Department termed it as "treacherous and unforgivable".

Keith Powers, a City Council member who represents an area of Manhattan that includes the Empire State Building, deemed it "absolutely ridiculous".

The New York Post calls it an "off-colour" mistake. The Daily News asked, "Where’s yer loyalty?!?"

"What on Earth… Let me close these blinds", Julian Love, a player for the Giants, said on Twitter.

"This has to be a joke. A terrible one at that," one person tweeted, while another added, "This is a disgrace."

"This is beyond embarrassing," wrote a third, while a fourth said, "You would think the signature building of the city would support the cities team but no."

Why did the Empire State Building change its light into the colours of the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Empire State Building then changed its lights' colour to the Chief's colour after Kansas City beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship game.