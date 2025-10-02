/Why does the world mark October 2 as International Day of Non-Violence? Know its origin and significance

International Day of Non-Violence is celebrated every year on 2nd October across the world to honour the birth of Mahatma Gandhi and his principle of non-violence. While in India, 2nd October is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti. This day is observed following a 2007 United Nations resolution that received support from over 140 countries.

This dual observance gives the day a unique significance that is rooted in India’s national memory yet shared as a universal message for humanity. It reminds us that Gandhi’s message is not confined to the past but continues to light the way towards a world where peace triumphs over conflict, dialogue over division, and compassion over fear.

How International Day of Non-Violence begin?

The initiative to celebrate International Day of Non-Violence was officially launched by India in 2007 after the Indian government introduced a resolution in the United Nations Assembly requesting that Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, October 2nd, be observed as International Day of Non-Violence.

Initially, the idea was proposed by Iranian Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi in 2004 at the World Social Forum in Mumbai. The initial idea was brought to her in Paris by a Hindi teacher. Later in January 2007, the campaign gained momentum at a conference in New Delhi focusing on non-violence (Satyagraha).

Then Sonia Gandhi, while she was the president of Congress, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu both launched the initiative for a resolution demanding that the UN adopt this day as International Day of Non-Violence. In response, India was supported by 140 member states, and the proposal was introduced to the UN General Assembly.

On June 15, 2007, the General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/61/271, officially establishing October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence. India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Anand Sharma, presented the resolution, highlighting the universal respect for Mahatma Gandhi and the enduring relevance of his philosophy.

What is the significance of the International Day of Non-Violence?

The most significant part of this day is that, when the world is grappling with violence, terrorism, ethnic conflicts, and wars, it conveys a message of non-violence, peace, and tolerance to the world. This day serves as a reminder that even the toughest challenge can be solved peacefully.