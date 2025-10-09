/Who was Zaha Hadid? Iraqi-British architect whose firm designed Navi Mumbai airport at Mach 3 speed

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Oct. 8, 2025), marks one of the biggest infrastructure milestones ambitious Rs 19,650 crore project of India. The project was led by Adani Airports Holdings and designed by the late Zaha Hadid's firm, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA).

The airport, envisioned as a modern gateway to Mumbai's expanding metropolitan region, is expected to significantly ease congestion at the city's existing airport while setting a new benchmark in design and capacity.

What do we know about the Zaha Hadid Architects firm?

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) is a London-based architectural firm founded by Dame Zaha Hadid, a visionary Iraqi-British architect, in 1979. She revolutionised the design with her fluid and futuristic forms. After the death of Hadid in 2016, Patrik Schumacher took over as principal, steering the firm with over 400 staff and projects in over 21 countries.

The portfolio of ZHA encompasses landmark structures like the London Aquatics Centre, Guangzhou Opera House, and Beijing Daxing International Airport. The firm is known for bold geometric experimentation and a commitment to innovation, often using AI-driven solutions and advanced technology in its workflow.

It was the first female-led firm to win the Pritzker Architecture Prize, and its award-winning buildings have inspired a new expressive identity in architecture. The work of ZHA is transformative in design and also aims to advance social progress and sustainability through creativity and functionality.

Who was Zaha Hadid?

Zaha Hadid was a British architect, born in Baghdad, Iraq was renowned for her radical deconstructivist designs and contributions to contemporary architecture. Before moving to London in 1972 to study architecture at the Architectural Association School of Architecture, Zaha Hadid completed her mathematics degree from the American University of Beirut.