Who was Treat Williams? Everwood actor who died at 71; Know his net worth, cause of death, family & career

Everwood star Treat Williams passed away after a motorcycle accident at 71. Barry McPherson, his agent, confirmed the news of his death on Monday evening. He was a phenomenal actor with more than 120 credits to his name. Williams' career expanded over four decades with appearances in films like 1941 and Heart of Dixie. He also appeared in shows like Blue Blood, The Late Shift, Chicago Fire, and Chesapeake Shores.

Treat Williams, 71, died in a car accident on Monday, June 12. Treat Williams' agent told PEOPLE, "He died this afternoon. He was making a left or a right, and a car cut him off." He added, "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented." McPherson called him the 'heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. "He was proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work I got him. He's had a balanced career," McPherson added.

Here's everything you need to know about Treat Williams, his accident, family, career, net worth and more.

According to Jacob Gribble, the fire chief of Dorset, Vermont, the crash happened on Monday around 5 PM on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset. The accident involved a single car and Williams' motorcycle. A LifeNet helicopter airlifted Treat Williams to the hospital in New York. On Monday, the Vermont State Police also confirmed Treat Williams' identity and details about the accident. Vermont Police mentioned that the probe is in the initial stages, and they'll return to the accident site on Tuesday, June 13.

Treat Williams' Movies & TV Shows

Treat Williams' made his acting debut in the thriller Deadly Hero. In 1979, his career peaked as he starred as George Berger in the movie Hair and earned his first Golden Globe nomination. Later, he received another Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a motion picture for his role in Prince of the City. He is famous for his role as Dr Andrew Andy Brown on Everwood (2002). He worked on the show for four seasons, which earned him a SAG Award nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series. He also appeared in projects like The Christmas House, Beyond the Blackboard, Safe Harbor and Chasing a Dream, and Netflix's Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square and The Noel Diary.

Treat Williams' Family

Treat Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and two children, Gill and Ellie. His son Gill Williams is 31, and his daughter Ellie is 24. He was very close with his family.

Treat Williams' Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Treat Williams was worth $8 million in 2023. However, The Richest estimates that his net worth was $10 million. Most of his wealth came from show business.