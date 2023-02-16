Who was Sadie Loza, niece of famous actress Audrina Patridge? Know her cause of death and other details

Recently, Audrina Patridge lost her teenage niece Sadie Loza. She shared several photos of Sadie Loza throughout the years. Sadie was the flower girl at Audrina Patridge's wedding to Corey Bohan in November 2016. The reality star Audrina Patridge's sister Casey Loza welcomed Sadie in February 2008 with her husband, Kyle Loza. The new parents married in March 2009 and gave birth to Sadie Loza's brother Draven in April 2010. Later in October 2018, the couple welcomed their third son Vallon. Audrina Patridge, the Dancing with the Stars alum, introduced the family in a 10-episode Vh1 series in 2011. Sadie Loza's father, Kyle Loza, is a professional dirt biker. Audrina Patridge's sister Casey's Instagram has always been full of Sadie's pictures as she gushed over her only daughter. Casey shared the news of Sadie Loza's death on Valentine's Day.

Sadie Loza turned 15 on February 5, and her mother, Casey, shared an image on her Instagram. She loved reading, mingled with her family and was close with her aunt Audrina Patridge. The family, devasted after Sadie's death, did not immediately reveal the cause of her death.

Here are more details about Audrina Patridge's niece Sadie Loza and the cause of her death.

What happened to Audrina Patridge's niece, Sadie Loza?

Audrina's post on Instagram about her niece Sadie Loza's demise on February 14, 2023, shocked her fans. She revealed that her 15-year-old niece (Casey's eldest daughter) had passed away. She posted several pictures of Sadie in her remembrance. Audrina wrote, "My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven." However, neither Casey nor Audrina have posted the cause of Sadie Loza's death. But both confirmed the news of her demise through their Instagram accounts on Valentine's Day.

Has Audrina Patridge's family revealed Sadie Loza's cause of death?