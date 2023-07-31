Who was Remi Lucidi? All you need to know about French daredevil who died after falling from 68th floor

Remi Lucidi, a French daredevil known for his high-rise stunts, passed away on Thursday after falling off the 68-story Tregunter Tower complex in Hong Kong. He was famous for climbing several towering structures around the world.

On Saturday, cops visited a Tsim Sha Tsui hostel where Remi Lucidi, 30, checked in on July 17, reported South China Morning Post.

Remi climbed famous skyscrapers in Dubai, Bulgaria, and France in 2022. A social media post from October 2022 showed him climbing France's tallest chimney and walking around the edge of the 300-metre-high structure without any safety gear.

The hostel owner, Gurjit Kaur, told the Post that Lucidi was "humble and friendly." She said, "He was healthy and fit. I feel sad." Police collected his belongings from his room, including his laptop and passport.

A night shift worker said he spoke to Lucidi several times. The Frenchman told him that he was in Hong Kong on holiday. He added, "Lucidi told me he was going to hike a mountain when I asked where he was going. He said he wanted to hike a lot when he was here."

'Enigma' Daredevil Remi Lucidi

Remi Lucidi was born in Montpellier City, but he spent his time in Hong Kong, the Daily Mail reported. He travelled the world in search of exhilarating heights. He documented his adventures and posted them on social media. His Instagram account was @remnigma. Lucidi described himself as a photographer. He began his escapades in 2016. His first post was a video compilation of the French daredevil climbing various things like cranes, bridges, and a Ferris wheel.

Remi Lucidi's Tragic Death

Lucidi, who used the name Remi Enigma on his social media pages, ventured onto the residential block in Hong Kong and got trapped on a penthouse window on the 68th floor of Tregunter Tower at about 07:30 pm on Thursday. A domestic helper saw him stuck at the window and called the police for help. However, Lucidi fell off the building on Tregunter Path before the officers arrived. They found his sports camera, containing videos of his extreme adventures.

According to the police, Lucidi arrived at Tregunter Tower around 6 pm on Thursday and told the security guard he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor. Before the guard found out the resident did not know Lucidi, he entered the lift. CCTV footage showed Lucidi getting out on the 49th floor and taking the stairs to the top floor.

His latest Instagram picture, posted five days ago with the caption "Hong Kong", showed Times Square in Causeway Bay. Several social media users left "rest in peace" comments on the post.

