Who was Leon Levine, and what caused his death? Check his net worth and notable contributions

Leon Levine, the founder of the variety store chain Family Dollar, died Wednesday at the age of 85. He opened the first store of Family Dollar in the year 1959 on Charlotte's Central Avenue. The company now boasts more than 8,000 stores countrywide. Leon Levine is also known as a great philanthropist who dedicated his life towards the betterment of medical facilities in Charlotte.

What was the cause of Leon Levine’s death?

Leon Levine is believed to have died of natural causes. No specific cause of Levine’s death has been disclosed to the media. Levine was born in Wadesboro in 1937 and he graduated from Rockingham High School in 1955. At the age of 22, he invested $6,000 to establish the first Family Dollar Store in Charlotte along Central Avenue.

After touring a chain of stores in Tennessee that offered goods for less than $1, Levine got the inspiration to start a variety chain of his own. He made the decision that he will sell every item in his shop, from clothing to cleaning supplies, for less than $2.

Great contributions made by Leon Levine

Leon Levine was a philanthropist who made a significant impact in the Carolinas through his generous contributions to various causes. In 1980, he and his wife, Sandra Levine, founded The Leon Levine Foundation with the goal of promoting economic mobility in the region. The foundation has granted more than $450 million to nonprofit organizations over the years, investing in causes ranging from education to healthcare.

One of Levine's most notable contributions was the funding of North Carolina's largest scholarship programs. Additionally, he committed $10 million to help establish the Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte in 2007, which has since treated thousands of patients each year. The foundation later pledged $20 million to establish the Levine Cancer Institute and an additional $25 million in 2016 to support the institute's expansion.

Levine's generosity extended beyond healthcare. Last year, the foundation donated $1 million to support the construction of a new main library in Charlotte. The foundation has also supported the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, granting more than $100,000 to the organization. Levine's contributions have touched the lives of countless individuals throughout the Carolinas, earning him widespread recognition for his philanthropic efforts.

Retired Foundation For The Carolinas President and CEO Michael Marsicano praised Levine's legacy, saying, "The depth and breadth of Leon Levine's generosity has transformed our philanthropic landscape... This is the legacy of Leon Levine." The impact of Levine's contributions will undoubtedly continue to be felt for generations to come, as his philanthropic efforts have improved the lives of countless individuals in the Carolinas.

Leon Levine’s net worth